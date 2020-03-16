Massage stress away with the C-U Holistic Health Center

The Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center eases pain, stress and insomnia for their clients…ultimately helping them relax. Through licensed massage therapists and certified reflexologists, they offer:

Gentle therapeutic massage

Prenatal massage

Postpartum massage

Hot Stone Massage

Couples massage

Reflexology

Ionic foot baths

Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center, LLC

217-954-1048

1606 Willow View Rd., Suite 2-E

Urbana, Illinois 61802

http://www.massagebook.com

C-U Holistic Health Center personnel are not medical doctors. Massage and reflexology are not substitutes for medical treatment. Please see a primary health care provider for diagnosis or treatment of any condition or disease.