Massage stress away with the C-U Holistic Health Center

Howard G. Buffett Foundation commits $1 million for coronavirus response
The Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center eases pain, stress and insomnia for their clients…ultimately helping them relax. Through licensed massage therapists and certified reflexologists, they offer:

  • Gentle therapeutic massage
  • Prenatal massage
  • Postpartum massage
  • Hot Stone Massage
  • Couples massage
  • Reflexology
  • Ionic foot baths

Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center, LLC
217-954-1048
1606 Willow View Rd., Suite 2-E
Urbana, Illinois 61802

http://www.massagebook.com

C-U Holistic Health Center personnel are not medical doctors. Massage and reflexology are not substitutes for medical treatment. Please see a primary health care provider for diagnosis or treatment of any condition or disease.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

