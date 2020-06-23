Mary Margaret McBride’s Blueberry Boy Bait

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Everyone wants to be an influencer these days. But did you know, back in the day one lady made it her mission to keep homemakers connected to the outside world… here’s more from guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

A very special vintage cookbook, Encyclopedia of Cooking by Mary Margaret McBride

First Lady of Radio

Popular radio broadcaster from the 1930s-1950s. Considered by many to be the best radio interviewer ever.

At the program’s height of popularity, 6 million listeners, mostly women homemakers.

The “Oprah” of her era. Even was known by her first name just like Oprah.

She was a great influence on women–validating the work they did as homemakers, keeping them connected to the “outside” world.

She LOVED food! Created a cookbook during the twilight of her career.

My favorite recipe from the cookbook: Blueberry Boy Bait

Original recipe dates back to a 1954 Pillsbury baking contest. Submitted by a 15-year-old girl because she believed it had the power to attract boys.(She won second prize–wonder what won first?)

Blueberry Boy Bait

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

2/3 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 egg yolks

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (almond extract is good, too)

2 egg whites

2 cups blueberries

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350 degrees F. GREASE and FLOUR a 9 x 13-inch or 9 x 9-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, STIR together the flour and sugar. CUT in butter using a pastry blender or a fork until pea-sized. REMOVE 3/4 cup of the mixture and MIX cinnamon into this mixture. SET ASIDE.

ADD baking powder and salt into the remaining mixture. ADD egg yolks, milk and vanilla extract. Using an electric mixer, MIX on low speed for 3 minutes.

In a large glass or metal bowl, WHIP egg whites just until stiff peaks begin to form. Carefully FOLD egg whites into the batter.

SPREAD batter evenly into the prepared 9 x 13 pan. SPRINKLE blueberries over the batter. SPRINKLE the reserved crumb mixture evenly over the top.

BAKE for about 40-50 minutes or until the cake springs back when touched lightly in the center. (Start checking for doneness at 35 minutes).

NOTE: I often use a food processor to quickly pulse the flour and sugar and then to cut in the butter. Pulse until butter is pea-sized. I then transfer mixture to a standing mixer bowl. More dishes to wash but less hassle.