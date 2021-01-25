Market Wagon bringing farmer’s market to your doorstep

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Market Wagon makes it possible for local producers to connect with consumers during COVID.

People always find it interesting how we serve the local community with local foods and find local farmers, artisans, and restaurants to serve our community.

Local Food. Delivered.

We bring a farmers market to the doorstep.

We create online farmers’ markets with delivery to give consumers more access to local food. Our technology and logistics innovations allow farmers and artisans to list and sell their products online with the convenience of e-commerce and fulfill orders with our managed last-mile network.

We are leading the producer-direct food channel (AKA “Local Food”) in the fastest-growing segment of grocery sales, e-commerce.

Market Wagon is committed to serving local farms and food artisans by growing the market for their products with consumer-friendly shopping and delivery services.

We focus on using farmers and artisans from each local market. We ensure that our products are local foods that are delivered to your door. We want to bring that social relationship back between the farmers and consumers.

With the Discount Code of WCIALovesLocal viewers will receive 50% off their order up to $40 to try Market Wagon.