Mario and Luigi looking for their furever family at Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a small non profit, non breed specific dog rescue located in Central IL. We specialize in taking in dogs from surrounding shelters, former breeder dogs, or owner surrenders and we try to match them up with new owners that will provide loving and permanent homes. It’s not first come–first served–it’s the best fit for the dog.

Mario and Luigi are 6 months old and they are poodle rat terrier mixes.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/102650163128295

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

Business/Organization Phone

309-838-3239

Business/Organization Address

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL