Marine Bank offers relationship-based commercial banking services

Marine Bank is a $700+MM full service commercial bank with dedicated commercial departments in the Springfield area, Macomb/Rushville, Bloomington/Normal and in Champaign/Urbana. They have 14 dedicated commercial relationship bankers in these markets. Marine Bank has helped most every type of business and has done nearly every types of commercial loan you can think of.

The commercial team works with all types of businesses and commercial real estate investors. On the deposit side, Marine’s team works to provide everything from a simple checking account to complex cash management products tailored for each business. On the lending side, Marine Bank has a legal lending limit north of $18MM; however, their sweet spot for individual commercial loans is between $1MM and $5MM.

For more information about how Marine Bank can help your business, call 217-239-0132, or you can stop by one of their branch facilities. They are also available 24/7 at https://www.ibankmarine.com.