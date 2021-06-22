Marine Bank, offering wealth management and financial planning

Banking is so much more than checking and savings accounts these days…and Marine Bank in Springfield is proving it. They offer a complete range of financial and insurance services, growing and protecting wealth through a tailored approach for each client. In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, services at Marine Bank include:

Investments

Insurance

Financial Planning

Estate Planning

Retirement Strategies

Tax Planning

Charitable Gifting

Marine Bank is also working with area partners to offer programs for financial fitness, including workshops and events which provide financial education and awareness for people in all stages of life.

Dallas Whittaker, Senior Vice President

Marine Bank Wealth Management & Trust

3120 Robbins Rd

Springfield, IL 62704

https://www.ibankmarine.com