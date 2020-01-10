FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Caroline Tonozzi, DVM, DACVECC with the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at College of Veterinary Medicine tells us what we need to know now that Illinois has legalized recreational marijuana: marijuana intoxication in dogs and cats.

She’s got details on what marijuana intoxication looks like and how it is treated when patients arrive in the ER.

If your pet has ingested a toxic substance, bring the animal to your local veterinarian immediately.

“Edibles” can be the biggest problem because marijuana is often mixed with chocolate, raisins, etc., leading to a double toxicity.

The hospital is participating in a national research study to validate a test to detect marijuana in pets.