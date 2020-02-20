Mari-Mann Herbs™: One of the Midwest’s oldest and largest herb farms

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mari-Mann Herb Co., Inc.™ (also known as Mari-Mann Herbs™ or Mari-Mann™) health food store is nestled in the country setting of one of the Midwest’s oldest and largest herb farms, offering a unique experience for all. We offer homemade gourmet food products like sauces, dips, seasonings and spices, and teas (including our famous house blend Berry-Berry Tea™).

We also offer a large selection of the best quality natural supplements and fragrance products. In addition, the owners lead tours of the herb farm and host many cooking shows featuring local chefs. Programs are available discussing the “Herbs of the Bible™” and the many uses of “God-given” herbs. Mari-Mann works with experts from throughout the world to educate our customers and staff on holistic health.

We invite our customers to sit in the pavilion overlooking the gardens and meditate or just enjoy the beautiful surroundings. We are a destination and offer a place of solace and peace.

A FAMILY BUSINESS-

Mari-Mann started in the mid 1970’s in Maribeth King’s home kitchen. She began teaching healthy ways to cook with herbs and spices in her home, selling her homemade products to friends and to the public. Mike King, her son and current owner remembers putting together the Mari-Dilly Dip™ packets around the kitchen table when he was in high school. Maribeth began traveling to local festivals selling specialty herbal products. In the late 70’s, she and her husband Bob, opened a small retail store in the country and started the herb farm with their sons Mike and Joel. After their father’s death, Mike came into the business full time in September 1983.

Maribeth’s other son, Joel worked with Maribeth in the kitchen carrying on her tradition of gourmet cooking with herbs and spices until he retired.

We continue making Mari-Mann’s™ core gourmet food products, like our famous Spoon Herbal Sauce™, using Maribeth’s secret family recipes to keep her traditions and her memory alive at Mari-Mann. We host at least two High Tea Parties every year, offer private events, cooking shows and summer outdoor BBQs as well.

