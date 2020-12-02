Mari-Mann Herb Company Inc.

Decatur, IL (WCIA)

Mike King is an educator, reminding everyone that eating right, exercising, taking supplements, having a belief in something greater than self and living a good healthy lifestyle is not only good for you, but can prevent many diseases and ailments. “Your body was designed to heal itself when given the proper care.”

Mike also has two local radio shows and has written for health magazines. He keeps a very close eye on new studies featuring natural remedies for almost every ailment. “I have to prepare and document everything,” he says. “People know that I am reliable and knowledgeable.” Mike has built such a strong reputation that local journalists often come to him as a source for alternative information.

Mike takes his role as a natural health educator very seriously. He’s dedicated to studying supplements and alternative medicines, passing that information on to our staff and customers. “What we do is educate and make sure our customers get the latest information.”

Mari-Mann™ has grown from our humble beginnings in the family kitchen to one of the oldest and largest herb gardens in the Midwest. “Officially recognized as an Illinois Herb Garden” there are Illinois tourist attraction signs off the Interstate near Decatur, guiding people from around the world to Mari-Mann. We offer cooking schools and demonstrations as well as prepared foods.

At a time when many small businesses in America are struggling, we continue to thrive by meeting the needs of our customers in every facet of the natural, alternative and gourmet markets.

A Virtual Cooking Shows coming up In Partnership w/ Executive Chef Brian Pehr:

Chef Pehr will provide you with a full ‘Gooder’ meal with virtual cooking demonstrations. You also receive the full recipes to take home and try for yourself!

Prime Rib Dinner

December 12 & 19 2020 (*Deadline for reservations 12/8/20)

$50.00 per meal, serves 2 people (Reservations w/pre-payment required)

• Oven Roasted Prime Rib

• Creamy Horseradish Mustard Sauce

• Roasted Garlic Twice Baked Potato

• Green Bean and Cauliflower Casserole

Pick up dinners Saturday, December 12th or December 19th between 12-4 PM

Meals will be packed in portions for 2 people, ready to heat and eat in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Mari-Mann Herb Co Inc

1405 MariMann Ln

Decatur, IL 62521

www.marimann.com

www.shopmarimann.com