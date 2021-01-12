Marching Illini members perform at halftime of CFP National Championship

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

20 members of the Marching Illini joined the CBDNA Intercollegiate Marching Band Monday for a halftime performance during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

On the big screen at Hard Rock Stadium, 1,500 students from 200 band programs across 45 states and Puerto Rico performed Beyonce’s End of Time.

And they did it all virtually! You can check out their performance in the video below.

ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Marching Illini Director Barry Houser and three students to chat about the unique opportunity.

