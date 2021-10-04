Mansfield crop duster competes in new season of Tough As Nails

Mansfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to crop duster Kelsy Reynolds. The 30-year-old Mansfield native is a contestant on Tough As Nails Season 3.





The competition series celebrates American professionals who are the best of the best at their chosen trades. Contestants compete in military style competitions for a grand prize of $200,000 and the coveted Tough As Nails belt.

Tough As Nails Season 3 contestants. Photo courtesy of CBS.

The season premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 8 PM CT. You can catch the show on CBS Television Network or stream live and on demand on Paramount+.