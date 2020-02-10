Mango Sushi at Viva Tokyo: Mexican & Japanese Fusion Spice Box Dinner

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Anni Favela with the University of Illinois is showcasing a dish she will be serving at her upcoming Spice Box Dinner.
Mango Sushi
Yield:8 rolls Prep: 20 min
Portion: 8 pieces, 1 roll Cook: 30 min
Number of portions: 8
Equipment: knife, bamboo mat, pot, fryer
Ingredients:
1 avocado
1 cucumber
12 oz cream cheese
1 mango
3 tablespoon cilantro
½ jalapenos
½ teaspoon salt
16 grams pickled cactus
16 tablespoons soy sauce(side)
2 cup sushi rice, rinsed and drained
8 sheets seaweed paper- Nori
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
2 eggs
2 cups flour
¼ cup rice vinegar
Directions:
- Bring the rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to
medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, and the liquid has been absorbed,
20 to 25 minutes. Stir in rice vinegar and salt. Allow to cool completely. Cover with a
damp cloth to keep moist.
- Lay out seaweed sheets. Moisten hands with water, then spread the rice (¾ cup) evenly on
each sheet. Carefully flip eat sheet over. Arrange strips of cucumber, avocado, cactus,
jalapeno, mango, and cream cheese in a straight line. Roll the sushi.
- Blend the eggs and place panko breadcrumbs on a plate. Make sure the roll is coated in
flour then dip the roll in the eggs. Then roll in the breadcrumbs. Fry for 3-5 minutes.
- Using a sharp wet knife, cut each roll into 8 pieces. Serve with soy sauce.
Viva Tokyo: Mexican & Japanese Fusion
Friday, February 21st
call 217-333-6520
online: Https://Go.Aces.Illinois.Edu/Spiceboxreservations
Half Hour Time Slots:
5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, And 7:30 P.M