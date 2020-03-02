Managing Curly Hair with Something You Salon & Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Amanda Baer, owner of Something You Salon & Spa, joins us with tips on managing curly locks.
Here’s more from Amanda:
All things curly hair!
We have artists that specialize in cutting and styling. I developed my own technique years ago to create the best way to cut/sculpt curls.
We want to educate everyone sitting in our chairs!
Teachers for the month of March can make an appointment and receive a complimentary conditioning treatment and travel size product to pamper themselves over spring break.
217-607-5116
1401 S State St