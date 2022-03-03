Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)
Dr. Jeff Lowe with Gibson Area Hospital joins us.
I help people regain function; I help with their pain. I like to educate patients about their orthopedic problems. I often make recommendations that are patient specific.
Orthopedic Surgery
Total hip replacement
Total knee replacement
Total shoulder replacement
MAKO Robotics
Sports injuries
Fracture care
Non-operative orthopedics
We offer the MAKO robotics system for hip and knee joint replacements.
Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services
1120 N Melvin St
Gibson City, IL 60936