Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Jeff Lowe with Gibson Area Hospital joins us.

I help people regain function; I help with their pain. I like to educate patients about their orthopedic problems. I often make recommendations that are patient specific.

Orthopedic Surgery

Total hip replacement

Total knee replacement

Total shoulder replacement

MAKO Robotics

Sports injuries

Fracture care

Non-operative orthopedics

We offer the MAKO robotics system for hip and knee joint replacements.

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services

1120 N Melvin St

Gibson City, IL 60936

http://gibsonhospital.org