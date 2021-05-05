Mako Robotic Arm Technology at Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Mako Robotic Arm technology for Total Knee, Partial Knee, and Total Hip Replacement

Dr. Brett Keller joins us.

I help people by offering this technology to treat Hip and Knee arthritis when conservative measures have failed. How is this technology different? Answer: This technology allows me to use a pre-operative CT scan of the patients lower extremity to make a pre-operative 3 dimensional plan for the surgery. This improves the accuracy of the procedure and allows us to customize the procedure to a patients exact anatomy. The procedure also allows us to make changes in the surgical plan during the procedure. This is done by my mapping out points on one’s knee or hip and then moving the position of the components in 1mm increments. This allows us to balance the joint correctly so that the joint moves through a “full range of motion” without instability. By improving the position of the implants, we have been able improve the patients recovery. We start outpatient physical therapy sooner and can even get patients home sooner. We are now getting patients home the day of surgery, “outpatient surgery” or the next day.

Gibson Area Hospital

1120 NORTH MELVIN STREET

Gibson City, IL 60936