Making healthy choices this holiday season with Hy-Vee

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Registered Dietitian Charlyn Fargo Ware, with Hy-Vee shares holiday cooking and food tips in the CI Kitchen.

Here’s more from Hy-Vee:

Today we’re sharing the best tips for the holiday season for parties, family gatherings, etc.



Holiday tips to make healthy choices during the holiday season



As the holidays approach, we often have one thing on our minds – food. There are so many opportunities for celebrations, family gatherings, and delicious foods over the holiday season. Whether you are on a healthy eating plan, or just want to be mindful of making healthy choices during the holidays, we have tips to help keep you on track during your holiday celebrations.

Healthy Appetizer:

Shrimp Starter: Sauté the shrimp quickly with taco seasoning and put it over a slice of cucumber and a dollop of guacamole.

It’s a tasty and healthy alternative to some of the dips.

• Healthy substitutes – what can be substituted as you make those delicious treats, dips and meals this holiday season for a healthier alternative

• What is that/Unusual items? – Items that may not be well known but are available at your local Hy-Vee and can serve as the basis for holiday treats

• Using Hy-Vee Aisles Online – Use Aisles Online as a convenient tool to help save time during the busy holiday season. New customers can use promo code WELCOME for 10% off their first order.

• Budget-friendly items – Using or buying budget-friendly items that pack bang for the buck

• A quick dip that is sure to impress or Hy-Vee Holiday meal packs