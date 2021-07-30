Making Air Fried Pork Rind Pickles for National Pickle Month

Southern Recipe Small Batch Air Fried Pork Rind Pickles

Ingredients:

● 2 cups dill pickle slices

● 1 Tbsp almond flour

● 2 large eggs

● 1 cup of Southern Recipe Small Batch (finely crushed)

● 1 tsp garlic powder

● 1 tsp paprika

● Sea salt for flavor

Directions:

Cut pickles into slices and pat dry – thick or thin slices, it’s up to you. Mix pork rinds, paprika and garlic powder in a large bowl. Add almond flour to a second bowl. Beat two eggs in a third bowl. Dredge pickle slices in almond flour, coat in egg, then cover generously with crushed pork rinds. Cook in the air fryer for 15 minutes at 375 °F. Enjoy with your favorite keto-friendly dip

