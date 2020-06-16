Make your dad’s day with Cola Sliders

Colleen Hatton from Dish Passionate Cuisine joined us in the ciKitchen with a recipe perfect for the special dad in your life: Cola Sliders.

RECIPE:

1 1/2 lbs of Ground Beef

1 Egg

1/4 C Cola

1/2 C Saltine Crackers, Crushed

2 T French or Catalina Dressing

2 T Parmesan Cheese

1/2 t Salt

Slider Buns

Cheddar Cheese

Romaine Lettuce

Bacon

Combine the Beef, Egg, Cola, Saltines, French Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Salt in a mixing bowl. Make 10-12 Slider Patties with a small indentation in the middle. Grill or sear in a cast iron skillet for 2-3 minutes each side. Top with Cheese, Bacon and Lettuce.

Dish Passionate Cuisine offers homecooked meals (and free delivery), plus has an amazing Father’s Day menu on their Facebook page. You can also visit them on their website.