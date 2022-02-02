Make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter with Peace, Love, & Cake

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Sophia Gonzalez, cake artist, shares sweet valentine treats in the CI Kitchen.

I make cakes, cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes, etc.

I make each and every cake with love. None of my cakes are replicated or look exactly the same. Each cake is unique in design.



I am offering:

Mini Heart Cakes in either red velvet cake, strawberry cake, and vanilla marble cake with cream cheese icing with Valentine’s Day sprinkles on top.

I’m also offering:

Conversation Heart cookies, Stained Glass cookies, and Cookie Bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

