Champaign, IL (WCIA) The event, Toast to Taylor Street was an idea hatched by downtown businesses working together to celebrate the arts and culture in Champaign by transforming Taylor Street into an event plaza.

The downtown Champaign small business community is excited to host Toast to Taylor Street blocks parties – FREE to the community – every first Saturdays all summer starting in May! Attendees can shop local makers and artists, experience live musicians and entertainment, and grab some of the best food and drinks that Champaign has to offer.

On May 7th, 2 – 10 PM, see performances by local musicians

Sad Hair Day

Los Guapos

Caleb Cook Band

Big Daddy Pride & The East Side 5

The Merry Travelers

Trouble Chasin’

DJ Belly

Plus, browse and shop up to 9 local makers.

For more event information visit Champaign Center Partnership website and Facebook page.