Make Kits and Paint Your Driveway with Springfield Art Association

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Usually we’re painting the streets in Springfield, but thanks to COVID the Springfield Art Association is encouraging you to paint your driveway.

Make It Kits:

Until you can MAKE IT here, MAKE IT there, with our MAKE KITS sponsored by PNC!

We are thrilled to announce that 20+ Make Kits will be available for sale on Monday, June 1, for $15 each. The first pick up will be on June 12 from 11 AM-3 PM.









Paint Your Driveway June 20th

Saturday, June 20 2020

Instead of Paint the Street, the Springfield Art Association is hosting Paint the Driveway presented by PNC. This is an alternative summer fundraiser for the SAA! We will provide the paint supplies, you provide the driveway. $20 to participate. Rain Date is June 21, 2020.

Proceeds will go toward the operations and programming at the Springfield Art Association.

Supplies will be available for pick up at SAA’s main campus from 10am-2pm on June 15, June 17, June 19, or by appointment.