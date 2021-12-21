Make ahead dishes for an enjoyable holiday season with family

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The theme in our ciKitchen today with guest chef, Colleen Hatton, are dishes you can make ahead to make the holiday season run smoothly.

California Chicken Club Bites

1 Tube of Crescent Sheets

3 Chicken Breast Seared and Diced or 2 C of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1/3 C of Ranch Dressing

6 Slices of Bacon, Cooked Crispy and Crumbled

1/2 C of Shredded Swiss Cheese

2 Roma Tomatoes Diced

1 Avocado Diced

Heat Oven to 350. Layout Crescent roll sheet and cut into 24 squares. Spray a mini muffin tin with pan spray and push one square down into each mini muffin tin space.

In a medium bowl, combine diced chicken, salt and pepper, ranch, crumbled bacon and swiss cheese together. Stuff that mixture into each of the crescent squares.

Bake the crescent bites for 10-15 minutes, until the crescent bites are golden brown.

White the bites are cooking, dice the tomatoes and avocado and mix into a light relish.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before removing them from the pan. Top with the avocado and tomato mix and serve warm.

Grinch Punch

1 13 oz. Packet of Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid

1 Cup Sugar

8 oz. Pineapple Juice

8 oz. Frozen Lemonade Concentrate

1/4 Cup Sprite

1 Cup Vodka

Begin by adding all of your ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

Next, make the cocktail glass by wetting just the rim of the glass.

You need the rim to be wet or sticky before you add the red sanding sugar. I use lemon or lime juice along the rim.

Once your cup is ready, carefully pour the cocktail drink mixture into the cocktail glass (avoid getting the sugar wet or it will begin to dissolve)