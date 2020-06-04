Make a Vietnamese salad using Aussie beef

Vietnamese grilled Aussie Beef Salad

INGREDIENTS

Four 7-oz. Aussie grassfed sirloin steaks, fat trimmed

2 each carrots, sliced into ribbons

1 tbsp rice vinegar

4 ounces vermicelli noodles

1/4 each Wombok (Chinese cabbage), finely shredded

1 each cucumber, sliced into ribbons

5 oz. snow peas, sliced diagonally

1/4 cup mint leaves

1/4 cup chopped peanuts, plain and unsalted

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing:

1 each finely chopped,small red chili

3 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp finely grated ginger

METHOD

For the steaks: Brush steaks with oil and season with pepper. Place a chargrill pan over high heat and cook steak for 3 minutes each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Rest.

For the carrots: Peel carrot into ribbons with a vegetable peeler and toss with the rice vinegar. Leave to pickle for 10 minutes.

For the noodles: Cover vermicelli in boiling water for 5 minutes or until tender, drain and rinse with cold water, drain again. Combine the dressing ingredients.

To serve: Combine cabbage, carrot plus pickling liquid, vermicelli, cucumber, snow peas and mint leaves and toss with dressing. Top salad with sliced beef and peanuts.

Why Australian beef?

-The Australian beef industry is constantly working on ways to lessen their impact on the planet and have set an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral by 2030

-Australian grassfed beef is a naturally lean, high-quality protein, and an excellent source of Iron and Zinc for energy and a healthy immune system.

Serving sizes: