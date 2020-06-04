Make a Vietnamese salad using Aussie beef

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Vietnamese grilled Aussie Beef Salad

INGREDIENTS
Four 7-oz. Aussie grassfed sirloin steaks, fat trimmed
2 each carrots, sliced into ribbons
1 tbsp rice vinegar
4 ounces vermicelli noodles
1/4 each Wombok (Chinese cabbage), finely shredded
1 each cucumber, sliced into ribbons
5 oz. snow peas, sliced diagonally
1/4 cup mint leaves
1/4 cup chopped peanuts, plain and unsalted
Salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing:

1 each finely chopped,small red chili
3 tbsp lime juice
3 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tsp finely grated ginger

METHOD
For the steaks: Brush steaks with oil and season with pepper. Place a chargrill pan over high heat and cook steak for 3 minutes each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Rest.

For the carrots: Peel carrot into ribbons with a vegetable peeler and toss with the rice vinegar. Leave to pickle for 10 minutes.

For the noodles: Cover vermicelli in boiling water for 5 minutes or until tender, drain and rinse with cold water, drain again. Combine the dressing ingredients.

To serve: Combine cabbage, carrot plus pickling liquid, vermicelli, cucumber, snow peas and mint leaves and toss with dressing. Top salad with sliced beef and peanuts.

Why Australian beef?
-The Australian beef industry is constantly working on ways to lessen their impact on the planet and have set an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral by 2030
-Australian grassfed beef is a naturally lean, high-quality protein, and an excellent source of Iron and Zinc for energy and a healthy immune system.

Serving sizes:

  • USDA recommendations and don’t over-do it – portion size (4-6oz per person, four times per week) and make sure your plate is properly balanced with fresh veggies and carbs.
  • So that 20oz rib-eye steak you cooked up for dinner – should serve 4-5 people or can be used for multiple meals – learn how to use leftovers in salads, on a sandwich, in a pasta or on a pizza
    -When you do find it – stock up and freeze what you can’t use within the expiration date – just ensure you freeze and thaw to safe food guidelines. EG: wrap meat according to portion sizes for your household and for steaks – each should be wrapped individually in cling film. This ensure the meat freezes down quicker and makes it easier for portion control when thawing. Always thaw in the fridge – 1 day before required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon