Make a Vietnamese salad using Aussie beef

Vietnamese grilled Aussie Beef Salad
INGREDIENTS
Four 7-oz. Aussie grassfed sirloin steaks, fat trimmed
2 each carrots, sliced into ribbons
1 tbsp rice vinegar
4 ounces vermicelli noodles
1/4 each Wombok (Chinese cabbage), finely shredded
1 each cucumber, sliced into ribbons
5 oz. snow peas, sliced diagonally
1/4 cup mint leaves
1/4 cup chopped peanuts, plain and unsalted
Salt and pepper to taste
For the dressing:
1 each finely chopped,small red chili
3 tbsp lime juice
3 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tsp finely grated ginger
METHOD
For the steaks: Brush steaks with oil and season with pepper. Place a chargrill pan over high heat and cook steak for 3 minutes each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Rest.
For the carrots: Peel carrot into ribbons with a vegetable peeler and toss with the rice vinegar. Leave to pickle for 10 minutes.
For the noodles: Cover vermicelli in boiling water for 5 minutes or until tender, drain and rinse with cold water, drain again. Combine the dressing ingredients.
To serve: Combine cabbage, carrot plus pickling liquid, vermicelli, cucumber, snow peas and mint leaves and toss with dressing. Top salad with sliced beef and peanuts.
Why Australian beef?
-The Australian beef industry is constantly working on ways to lessen their impact on the planet and have set an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral by 2030
-Australian grassfed beef is a naturally lean, high-quality protein, and an excellent source of Iron and Zinc for energy and a healthy immune system.
Serving sizes:
- USDA recommendations and don’t over-do it – portion size (4-6oz per person, four times per week) and make sure your plate is properly balanced with fresh veggies and carbs.
- So that 20oz rib-eye steak you cooked up for dinner – should serve 4-5 people or can be used for multiple meals – learn how to use leftovers in salads, on a sandwich, in a pasta or on a pizza
-When you do find it – stock up and freeze what you can’t use within the expiration date – just ensure you freeze and thaw to safe food guidelines. EG: wrap meat according to portion sizes for your household and for steaks – each should be wrapped individually in cling film. This ensure the meat freezes down quicker and makes it easier for portion control when thawing. Always thaw in the fridge – 1 day before required.