Make a famous Chicken Gnocchi Soup in less than 30 minutes

U of I student chef Thomas Nute joined us in the ciKitchen to share an extra-special (and perhaps familiar-tasting) recipe. It’s every bit as creamy and delicious as the restaurant version…and quick too!
Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Ingredients
3-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and diced
1 stalk of celery, chopped
1/2 white onion, diced
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cups low sodium chicken broth
salt and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon thyme
16 ounces potato gnocchi
2 cups half and half
1 cup fresh spinach, roughly chopped
Directions
1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add celery, onions, garlic, and carrots and saute for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
2. Add chicken, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, bring to a boil, then gently stir in gnocchi. Boil for 3-4 minutes longer before reducing heat to a simmer and cooking for 10 minutes.
3. Stir in half and half and spinach and cook another 1-2 minutes until spinach is tender. Taste, add salt and pepper if needed, and serve.