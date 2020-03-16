Make a famous Chicken Gnocchi Soup in less than 30 minutes

U of I student chef Thomas Nute joined us in the ciKitchen to share an extra-special (and perhaps familiar-tasting) recipe. It’s every bit as creamy and delicious as the restaurant version…and quick too!

Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes



Ingredients

3-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and diced

1 stalk of celery, chopped

1/2 white onion, diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cups low sodium chicken broth

salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon thyme

16 ounces potato gnocchi

2 cups half and half

1 cup fresh spinach, roughly chopped

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add celery, onions, garlic, and carrots and saute for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.

2. Add chicken, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, bring to a boil, then gently stir in gnocchi. Boil for 3-4 minutes longer before reducing heat to a simmer and cooking for 10 minutes.

3. Stir in half and half and spinach and cook another 1-2 minutes until spinach is tender. Taste, add salt and pepper if needed, and serve.