Decatur, IL (WCIA) ciHome sponsor Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. We do this by serving our clients’ best interests using our professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques.

Whether you are selling your home or just want to add an element of curb appeal, the outside of the home is the first thing guests and potential buyers will see.

It’s important to make sure that the first impression is a positive one, and with spring just around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about the exterior of your home.

We’ve compiled a list of some simple ways to update your landscaping and add appeal to the exterior of your home:

Trim any trees or bushes that have grown out of control or are blocking windows. This is something very simple you can do to immediately improve the look of your home from the street. You will also want to cut down any dead trees or tree branches that are hanging too close to the house. Not only will potential buyers see this as dangerous, but they will also start to think about how much it will cost them to have the branches removed rather than focusing on the functionality of the rest of the home.

When the weather starts to warm up a little, add some mulch and flowers to the front yard. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy or expensive, just pop over to your local home improvement store and see what they have available seasonally. If you can, choose some flower colors that complement the paint color on your house.

Make sure the numbers on your house or mailbox are bold and visible to make it easy for buyers to locate your home. Likely you will have a sale sign in the front yard as well, but it’s a good idea to go ahead and make the home as accessible as possible to attract buyers and let them know that your home is the one for sale.

Update shutters if the paint is peeling or the color clashes with the paint on your home. You want to present a cohesive look for the exterior of your home and that includes the little details such as shutters or other décor items. Likewise, if the siding on your home is in desperate need of painting it might be worth getting that done as well. It may cost a little upfront, but it will be a great return on investment when the home sells faster or for more money because of the fresh paint job.

Hire a lawn care expert if you are having trouble growing grass or struggling to keep up with the mowing. A yard that hasn’t been mowed may give the subtle impression that the home hasn’t been as well cared for as it should be. Also, make sure the gutters are cleaned out and fully functioning as well as other outdoor features.

A couple of small things that you might want to consider include replacing broken fence panels, sweeping off the porch, dusting cobwebs off the outdoor lighting, and making sure all the bulbs are working.

