Main Place Real Estate says 2021 to eclipse a record-breaking 2020

Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm with an office in Decatur, operating in the surrounding Macon County area for residential services and throughout central Illinois for commercial real estate services.

2020 was one of the best years for residential real estate in the central Illinois area. A combination of historical low rates, lower inventory levels, and migration from large urban areas. 2021 is predicted to be an even better year. NAR (National Association of Realtors) is predicting an appreciation of over 8% nationwide and economists are predicting a 10% increase in home sales this next year.

With an anticipated busy year in real estate it’s important to meet with a Realtor in advance to formulate a game plan. We’re advising our clients to list before March 15th to get a step ahead of competing listings in the neighborhood and to have the ability to act quickly when your dream home becomes available in the spring market. During an initial meeting with a realtor, we will discuss trends in home design, staging tips, etc. so you’re fully prepared to take advantage of a favorable market and achieve your real estate goals.

