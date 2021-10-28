Main Place Real Estate a Boutique Real Estate Firm

Decatur, IL (WCIA) Main Place Real Estate serves any qualified buyer or seller of residential or commercial real estate within the defined central Illinois market. As they continue to grow, their primary aim is to be the best equipped realtors in the area for handling real estate in a courteous, professional, and efficient manner.

Main Place Real Estate team is highly trained in negotiation and enrolled in numerous industry organizations, including NAR, IAR, ICSC, and CCIM. Furthermore, most of our team is comprised of Millikin University alums and we love to support the school in addition to the Decatur community.

Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. They do this by serving their clients’ best interests using their professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques.

Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time and operates as a team rather than as individual brokers. This means their clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process.

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main St #700

Decatur, IL 62523

Connect with Main Place Real Estate here.