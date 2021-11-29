Mahomet to host Village Christmas

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

This year’s Mahomet Village Christmas is going to be the best one yet!

  • We have in person Santa this year (Covid safe)
  • Donuts with Santa, a drive through Santa experience
  • A lighted walk through tunnel
  • Carriage Rides
  • Children’s Shop
  • Vendors and food trucks and more!
  • It begins Friday evening and is also on Saturday

Every aspect of Village Christmas is designed to put a smile on a child’s face.

So many chances to see Santa!
Cute, quaint, nostaligic holiday celebration!

