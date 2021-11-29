Mahomet to host Village Christmas

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
This year’s Mahomet Village Christmas is going to be the best one yet!
- We have in person Santa this year (Covid safe)
- Donuts with Santa, a drive through Santa experience
- A lighted walk through tunnel
- Carriage Rides
- Children’s Shop
- Vendors and food trucks and more!
- It begins Friday evening and is also on Saturday
Every aspect of Village Christmas is designed to put a smile on a child’s face.
So many chances to see Santa!
Cute, quaint, nostaligic holiday celebration!