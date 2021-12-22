Mahomet native, Onoleigh, takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Onoleigh makes a stop in central Illinois to join us on the ciStage.



I am a singer/songwriter from a small, cornfield-surrounded, town outside of Champaign, Illinois called ‘Mahomet’! I have always had a love for music and people, and that is what continues to drive me today. I am a graduate of The University of Missouri, with a degree in Social Work. While in school, I interned as a middle school guidance counselor, an experience that highlighted the importance of positive social platforms for young people. My mission is to speak for the speechless and love the unlovable by portraying themes of independence, confidence, and kindness. After graduating college, I relocated to Nashville to pursue my dream as a full-time artist.