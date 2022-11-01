Mahomet, IL (WCIA) Living Flag Celebration at Mahomet Christian Church.

Every year on November 11th the United States of America proudly celebrates Veterans Day. Mahomet Christian Church is grateful for the men and women who protect and preserve our freedom. The church recognizes all veterans and salute our armed forces every day of the year.

Mahomet Christian Church will present 17th annual Living Flag.

The program is celebrating Life, Liberty and the Freedom of Worship with their award winning musical “In America”. The program is Friday, November 4th at 7 pm, Saturday, November 5th at 2pm and 7pm. The finale is Sunday, November 6th at 5 pm. Mahomet Christian Church is located at 908 North Lake of the Woods Road, across from the Lake of the Woods Golf Course.

In our lobby following each performance as you greet and thank Veterans and our Active Military, we will serve refreshments.

For more information, visit mahometchristian.org