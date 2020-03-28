Mahomet Chamber reaches out to families and businesses in need

The coronavirus outbreak has left many families and small businesses in dire straights. Thankfully, many friends in the community have gotten creative…finding ways to help neighbors in need. Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce is one of them.

MACC has put together two programs to help businesses and residents in the area. The first provides grant money to aid small Mahomet businesses in paying for rent and utilities. The second provides delivery of necessities from places like IGA, Walgreens and CVS.

For more information on how to donate funds to the cause or on how to benefit from one of these programs, please visit the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce

512 E Main St | P.O. Box 1031

Mahomet, IL 61853

Office Hours: 9:00am – 3:00pm

(217) 586-3165

Chamber Director

Walter Pierce

walter@mahometchamberofcommerce.com

(217) 840-2700