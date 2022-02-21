Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
MAYC (pronounced May-see) specializes in positive youth development for kids ages 6-16. People will be interested to know that we provide a FREE Jr. High afterschool program, full day camps during winter, spring and summer breaks and scholarships for afterschool programs at the school district.
MAYC provides a safe place for youth in the Mahomet-Seymour community when they are not in school. Our programs help parents who work and opportunities for youth to have fun, grow and develop. People may not know that more than half of the families we serve are low income and we make it possible for families to access great programs for their kids.
We are the only organization of this type in Mahomet and have been serving youth for 27 years.
Our upcoming auction fundraiser is important to supporting youth and families. The event is hybrid- both in person and online.
Annual auction
Online: March 1-5
In person March 5 @ the iHotel
Tickets at: www.mahometyouth.org
Mahomet Area Youth Club
700 W. Main St. Mahomet, Il 61853
http://www.mahometyouth.org