Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

MAYC (pronounced May-see) specializes in positive youth development for kids ages 6-16. People will be interested to know that we provide a FREE Jr. High afterschool program, full day camps during winter, spring and summer breaks and scholarships for afterschool programs at the school district.

MAYC provides a safe place for youth in the Mahomet-Seymour community when they are not in school. Our programs help parents who work and opportunities for youth to have fun, grow and develop. People may not know that more than half of the families we serve are low income and we make it possible for families to access great programs for their kids.

We are the only organization of this type in Mahomet and have been serving youth for 27 years.

Our upcoming auction fundraiser is important to supporting youth and families. The event is hybrid- both in person and online.

Annual auction

Online: March 1-5

In person March 5 @ the iHotel

Tickets at: www.mahometyouth.org

Mahomet Area Youth Club

700 W. Main St. Mahomet, Il 61853

http://www.mahometyouth.org