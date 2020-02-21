Mahomet 4th grader donates 3K to Shriners Hospitals for Children

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Little Miss of Illinois, 10-yr-old Mackenzie Bonham, is guided by the following saying:

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” –Gandhi.

Over the past year, Mackenzie has donated over three thousand dollars to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

It all began when Mackenzie decided she could swap bracelets for donations.

“I went to IGA and Sam’s Club and stores all around my town,” Mackenzie said. The 4th grader would set up booths with the hope of stopping shoppers. But one day she realized she could do more.

Mackenzie reached out to her Instagram and Facebook followers with the goal of getting her bracelets to all 50 states.

“I reached that amount and even six countries,” Mackenzie said.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with the Bonham family to discuss Mackenzie’s heart for service and her passion for the Shriners organization.

To connect with Mackenzie, follow her on Facebook or Instagram (accounts managed by her mom).