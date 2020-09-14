Magic Motors: Urbana restaurant owner shows off antique car collection

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

You might know Allen Strong as the owner of Silvercreek restaurant and the Courier Café, but don’t be surprised the next time you see an antique or vintage car parked outside his restaurant.

The Urbana local has an impressive car collection that spans five buildings.

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to Strong’s Magic Motor showroom to learn about a few favorite cars and chat about how his passion for collecting has taken him from the Tonight Show with Jay Leno to Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Plus, Valle meets Strong’s wife, Nancy, to try out a few items from her collection of vintage coats and hats.