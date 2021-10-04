Macon County CASA hosting October Gatsby Gala

Saturday, October 16th Macon County CASA is hosting their annual Gatsby Gala at the Mt. Zion Convention Center. Grab your best guys and gals, some tickets, and plan to have an amazing evening full of fun surprises! Make sure to wear your dancing shoes as they are kickin’ this speakeasy up with the ever-entertaining 90’s Daughter! Dinner will be catered by Josh Mahon and drinks by Angelo’s. All guests must be 21 years or older.

Macon County CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers from the community who, as sworn officers of the court, advocate for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes due to no fault of their own and are now navigating the juvenile foster court system. CASA Advocates champion them to find the most safe, permanent homes.

Macon County CASA

217-428-8423

141 S. Main Street, Suite 722

Decatur, IL 62523

http://www.maconcountycasa.org