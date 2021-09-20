Macon County CASA hosting Gatsby Gala in October

Macon County CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers from the community who, as sworn officers of the court, advocate for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes due to no fault of their own and are now navigating the juvenile foster court system. CASA Advocates champion them to find the most safe, permanent homes.

As a court-appointed organization, CASA is made up of mostly volunteers and will be hosting the Gatsby Gala on Saturday, October 16th. For more details on the gala (and how you can attend), connect with CASA below.

Macon County CASA

217-428-8423

141 S. Main Street, Suite 722

Decatur, IL 62523

http://www.maconcountycasa.org