Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

LYRIC THEATRE @ ILLINOIS

Carnaval! is a party celebrating the end of the holiday season before the introspection of Lent begins, culminating in Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday.” In New Orleans style, we will celebrate with jazz bands, themed food, gaming tables, acrobats, and a lobby parade. We’ll crown a King or Queen of the festivities and enthrone them onstage. Food and games are included in the ticket price, with a cash bar available.

Carnaval! is our chance to celebrate through food, drink, games, and music, so bring your Mardi Gras masks, dress up, and join us in the Krannert Center Lobby at 6pm. Enjoy an appetizer and a drink while trying your luck at the gaming tables before following our jazz band and acrobats into the Great Hall. Dessert will be served at intermission, and the guest who receives the special piece of King Cake will be crowned the Sovereign of Carnaval! Don’t miss the family-friendly fun.

Carnaval! is a concert celebrating music in or from the French language: from operatic favorites Carmen and Roméo et Juliette to cabaret singers Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel to musical theatre’s Beauty and the Beast and Phantom of the Opera, and more. Accompanied by the beauty of an orchestra in Foellinger Great Hall, the company of Lyric Theatre @ Illinois students will dazzle, delight, and entrance you in authentic French style.

Because Carnaval! ticket prices include the cost of food being served at the event, School of Music student passes cannot be used at this event. All U of I students can purchase tickets at the $10 discounted price.

If you can, show your love for the arts by purchasing a $50 “Advocate” ticket; the additional ticket cost directly benefits Lyric Theatre @ Illinois.

In order to attend an in-theatre performance at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, audience members must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. At this time, face coverings are required and must be worn throughout any event or performance. For more information, please see our COVID-19 Safety Protocols page.

SHOW DETAILS:

CARNAVAL

FOELLINGER GREAT HALL

FR FEB 18, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

SA FEB 19, 2022 – 7:30PM CT