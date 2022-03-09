Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

SAVE THE DATE: On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 12 to 1PM at the Champaign Public Library , join us for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness month by attending our Lunch & Learn to hear more stories of life from Sally K. Carter, and other MS patients and professionals.

Donations will be accepted at the event but are not required. Due to seating being limited, all guests MUST REGISTER.

Please use and share the link below, also in our bio: https://form.jotform.com/220598296304158

One Square Four Sides is a Community Empowerment Agency.

The Empower 22 lunch and learn is a MS awareness event where we will hear from my self as well others within our community who have lived with MS.

Some questions addressed will be what does Surviving MS look like? How do I Building a life in the midst of MS? How do you support a loved one with MS?

My goal is to create safe spaces within our community for growth. We are a Community Empowerment Agency. Our sole purpose is to promote growth. We are int he business of giving people a chance to develop skills and the tools to chase their dreams.

