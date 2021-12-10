Luminaires of Hope & Live Nativity at Cunningham Children’s Home

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Christmas at Cunningham is a magical time where the community gathers to help make the season special for the 794 youth, families, and individuals we serve. And this year we have so many ways to share in this holidays spirit.

Sponsor a youth’s Wish List

Purchase a Luminary in support of a youth, to honor a loved one, or to remember an important person in your life.

Give your time to help with the holiday festivities

Helping youth’s wishes become fulfilled. *Ask us about a youth’s reaction to receiving a Christmas gift or filling out a wish list.

Giving not only gifts to youth on Christmas but hope that they are thought of, cared for, and important.

You can help give this gift of hope by picking something from our general wish list, shopping from our Amazon list, or requesting to fulfil specific youth’s wish list items. How every you choose to give, you are giving hope.

We serve youth and families who have experience significant trauma from abuse, neglect, or abandonment. With our Trauma Informed Care approach, we help youth manage their behavior, emotions, and outlook to help them live successful lives.

Luminaires of Hope & Live Nativity- December 11 & 18 6-8pm

Christmas at Cunningham – All of December

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue, Urbana