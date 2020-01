Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ingredients 1 pound ground beef (chuck or lean – can also use ground chicken or ground turkey) browned and drained (Can also use leftover beef roast or pork roast or lamb) 1 small onion diced 1 tsp minced garlic or granulate garlic 1 14 oz can diced tomatoes (diced petite, crushed, Italian, chili ready or Rotel) with juice 1 14 oz can tomato sauce (can use enchilada sauce) 2 14 oz cans beef broth (or can use beef paste and add your own water) 1 tsp season salt 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp each oregano- basil – chives 1 bay leaf Pepper to taste Whatever you have in the frig or pantry or freezer as far as veggies…. 1 can of this and one can of that… Drained ***…… or bag or fresh or frozen Peas, carrots, corn, celery, beans – black, pinto, black eyed peas, kidney red, lima, butter, etc. potatoes, green beans – cut, French, Italian, cabbage, rice, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, mixed veggies , red/yellow/orange or green peppers- fresh, canned, frozen. Adjust tomato sauce and/or beef broth accordingly to your amount of veggies. Might need to add some water….. *** Can add the liquid and juices from the cans of vegetables but note this liquid is higher in sodium. Do not add season salt if you do and note that your soup is not heart healthy with this much sodium.