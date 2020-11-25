Love Lights a Tree to honor loved ones this holiday season

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Love Lights a Tree is a program to honor or remember a loved one during the holiday season. Each time $1,000 is raised, an evergreen tree on the Hospital grounds will be lit. All donations are used to purchase specialty equipment for enhanced patient care.



The Auxiliary members are 100% volunteer. They donate their time and efforts as ambassadors for Gibson Area Hospital to help support our organization in the communities we serve.

hours volunteered by our Auxiliary. Our volunteers volunteered over 4,800 hours this past year.

We couldn’t do it without their support and dedication to our organization.

Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary

784-2600

1120 N Melvin St. Gibson City, IL 60936