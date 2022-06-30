Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have Lou DiBello back on the CI Stage.

Lou has made the switch to all solo shows and is keeping busy covering more than 15 central Illinois counties and 50 plus venues.

He continues to teach all guitar lessons via Zoom, busier than ever and with many students out of town and even out of state.



Lou DiBello is an exciting guitarist and singer, based in Champaign County, Illinois. As a professional musician for more than 30 years, he has performed throughout Illinois and the central Midwest as guitarist for several popular and successful regional bands. Lou has also released 5 CD’s of original music, and teaches a full time roster of guitar students. To date Lou has given over 30,000 individual lessons to more than 1,500 students. Drawing on all of this experience, and a wide range of musical influences, Lou is now performing a unique one man show that will both impress the guitar aficionado, and entertain the casual fan. Blues, rock, original music, and more.

Lou regularly plays 150 or more shows each year, and can easily adapt the performance to match the crowd, mood, or venue size. Yet each show still features the spontaneous and exciting guitar work that Lou is known for, with a wide selection of classic guitarists and bands covered, including Clapton, Santana, Hendrix, SRV, ZZ Top, Skynyrd, Tom Petty, REO, The Beatles, blues favorites, and much more. Lou’s original music is in a similar classic vein, but with his own signature sound and style adding a new, and interesting, twist.

Lou is also known for his rousing, and crowd-pleasing, rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. He has performed at many community and private events, as well as Big 10 basketball and NCAA championship volleyball venues.