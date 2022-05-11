Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
CU
Thu May 12
Rose Bowl
Ian Shepperd and Friends w Horns
Podcast CUB
Kyle Hunt-Trombone
Grace Calderon-Sax
Fri May 13th
Pipa’s Pub
Cobalt Blues Band 7pm (Mel’s Last few shows)
Rose Bowl
Ancient Ways 7pm
Fri May 20th 7pm
Seven Saints
Modern Drugs
Belle Isle
May 21st
Bunnies Tavern (7pm free, outdoor all ages)
90’s Daughter
Fri May 27th
Rose Bowl
Inland Calypso 7:30pm
Sat May 28th 7pm
Rose Bowl
New Souls
Toast of Taylor Street Fest (1st Sat of each month)(https://m.facebook.com/toasttotaylor/)
Sat June 4th 2-10pm
Curb Service
Emily the Band
Jules Rose
Ian Shepperd Band
Sat June 11th
City Center 1pm
1st Gig grad show
Danville
Sat May 14th
Fisher Theater
Pitch Meeting
Fri May 27th 6pm
Vermillion River Beer Company
Love Sign
Fatmans Warehouse 7pm
Cougar Trap
Fri June 3rd
Summer Sounds 6pm
Lamont Landers Band
Fatman’s Warehouse 9pm
Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue
Decatur
Fri May 20th 7pm
Devon Amphitheater
Here come the Mummies
May 28th 7pm
Devon Amphitheater
Skid Row/Warrant
May 29th
Devon Amphitheater
Brothers Osbourne
Springfield
Friday May 13th
The Blue Grouch 6pm
Tom Grassman Band
Sat May 14th
The Curve Inn
X-Krush
Sunday May 29th
The Curve Inn
The Phantom Lordz (Metallica Cover BAnd)
W Unchained
Bloomington/Normal
Outdoor concerts at Uptown Circle downtown Normal
Mon and Wed from 6-8pm
Wed 5/18 Tyjon Charlie
Fri 5/21 Shuga Beatz
Wed 5/25 Sass Siders
Sat May 14th 4pm
Medici Country BBQ Fest
NATU BAnd
Nick Sizemore
Duke Ousler
Summer Camp Music Festival
May 27-29th
Chillicothe IL
summercampfestival.com
Umpihree’s MCGEE
MOE
Smashing Pumpkins
Bone Things and Harmony
Steady Flow
Sun Stereo
Trouble Chasin
AFRO D and the Global Sound Stage