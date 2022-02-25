Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is no secret that there is a great need for people to enter the workforce in the trades, especially the younger generations. While many things are automated, things that trades people accomplish cannot be… it will always be needed! Many high schoolers do not know it is an option, what it entails, what the benefits are so we want to give you parents some information that can help!

Mike Breen is a Managing Partner at C-U Trade Services which is a company that services and installs plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. He joins us to give anyone interested in a career in trades encouragement and insight.