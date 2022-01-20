Loni and Loki looking for their furever family with Hospice Hearts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When you adopt an orphan from Hospice Hearts the biggest thing the animals need are time and patience. Their world has been turn upside down and they are scared.

The 3-3-3 Rule is a good way to remember.

First 3 days overwhelmed and scared.

After 3 weeks starting to settle in, feeling more comfortable

after 3 months finally comfortable in home building trust and bonding.



Also contact your vet they are a good source in helping with adopting a new pet.

But with the last few years we has also help other rescues by taking in pets needing homes. Like the 2 we have today, Loni and Loki.







Loni and Loki are 9 months old.

They were found in Sibley, Illinois as small kittens up in a tree. No mama in sight. A kind hearted lady took them in and socialized them and loved them. She couldn’t keep them because she already has several pets and health issues. They are great with dogs and cats!

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue in Central Illinois, serving cats and dogs whose owners are no longer able to care for them due to owner illness, nursing home admission, or death.

We are all volunteer foster based organization. The volunteers have jobs or are students. if you would like to volunteer with fostering, making toys to sell please email us we will gladly put you to work.

With covid we do not have any events coming up. We have volunteers busy always making and catnip toys and dog toy which are available on our website.

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue

PO Box 17605

Urbana, IL 61803