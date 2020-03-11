Logan Kirby takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Musical Artist, Logan Kirby, is back on our CI Stage before his upcoming shows at the historic Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston and the Beef House Dinner Theatre.

Logan Kirby is a local country artist who enjoys music of the 50s and 60s. Kirby plays multiple instruments such as the guitar, banjo, and harmonica, and is a songwriter himself. Kirby has been writing for about eight years but has been a music love his entire life. Logan Kirby is involved in a a band and has played for several different venues, including his role as Johnny Cash in the Million Dollar Quartet at the Beef House. Kirby has played with the Marvin Lee Band several times and continues his pursuit of continuing his musical career.

Logan Kirby Band

An Evening of Classic Country and Rock N Roll. Music of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, George Jones, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Valli, Elvis Presley and many more. Logan Kirby and his band really capture the sound of the 50’s and 60’s. Logan has been performing for over a decade and music is what flows through him. Come out and see an energetic show you wont forget!

April 16, 17, 18*, & 19*, 2020

Logan Kirby & Kena Clark

Beef House Dinner Theatre



LOGAN KIRBY (Johnny Cash from Million Dollar Quartet & Ring of Fire) and KENA CLARK (Patsy Cline from Always…Patsy Cline) take center stage in this celebration of the some of the greatest country and gospel duets with Chrissy Sparks & the Beef House Band! Featuring duets made famous by the likes of June & Johnny, George & Tammy, Loretta & Conway and Dolly & Kenny and building up to a rousing gospel celebration with a country twist, this is an evening of entertainment not to be missed! Lacey Krabel makes a special guest appearance.