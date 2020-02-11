Lodgic Everyday Community supports children, family, and community

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When you spend money at Lodgic, you’re supporting three very specific causes. As a 501c3, Lodgic reinvests 100% of its profits into children, families and communities, both locally and nationally.

We do this in three very specific ways:

1) Tommy Moose plush toy program, bringing comfort to children in crisis;

2) Lodgic Access Grants, providing grant recipients access to our space at no cost;

3) Mooseheart Child City and School, a campus about 40 miles west of Chicago, where over 12,000 children in crisis have had their childhood restored.















