Locally Crafted Amish Furniture with Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet

The quality and craftsmanship of locally made Amish Crafted Furniture.

Customer Service to help people get what they want in furniture for their home.

The superior quality of the Amish Crafted Furniture and that it is made locally.

We help people get a quality piece of furniture, designed for their style and needs.

FAQ:

Is this Simply Amish? Is this made locally? Warranty? Can we buy off of the Showroom Floor? Can they change the wood, stain or size to meet their needs? Do we deliver out of the local area?

The quality of solid wood Amish Made Furniture is far superior. There are many design choices. We have a Lifetime Guarantee. Free coffee as you shop.

We have fresh cinnamon rolls for purchase every Thursday thru Saturday. We also have homemade jam, jellies, noodles and other items available for purchase.

Anniversary Sale for the Month of March – 15% off of all Furniture

Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet

217-268-3355

468 E. Springfield Road

Arcola, IL 61910