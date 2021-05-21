Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Local Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Donates $15,000 Grant to United Way of Champaign County

Funding will support sustainable housing services as part of the company’s annual Community Service Awards

Despite the ongoing challenges of the past year, a recent study found that 85% of nonprofit organizations had an increase in volunteerism requests, more than double pre-pandemic levels. Northwestern Mutual’s financial advisors have been no exception, as they continue to serve their communities where support is needed most. To spotlight these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, is awarding nearly $300,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide as part of its 2021 Community Service Awards Program.

Sixteen financial advisors are recognized each year through this program for going above and beyond through volunteer service. As part of the award, each winner receives a grant to benefit a local nonprofit they support. Carrie Eisenmenger, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual – Champaign, has been chosen as a 2021 recipient of the award, receiving a $15,000 grant for United Way of Champaign County.

United Way of Champaign County works to bring people and resources together to create positive change and a lasting impact while fighting for the health, education and employment of community members. For the past seven years, Carrie has been involved with the organization through serving on the board of directors, spearheading the annual Power of the Purse event, fundraising and more. During this time she has also helped evolve and grow the Women United chapter, which fights and advocates for women’s healthcare, education and financial stability.

Since 1995, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has donated more than $6.3 million through its Community Service Awards program. This year’s winners were recently announced at the company’s virtual regional meeting.

