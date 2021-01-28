Local non-profit gathers national speakers for fundraising event

Saturday, January 30th at 6pm, Lifeline Connect presents “Funding the Dream”…a virtual fundraiser for their growing addition recovery ministry in Urbana, Illinois. Throughout the evening you’ll hear from New York Times best-selling author and speaker Nathan Whitaker, CBS Sports personality James Brown, and several graduates from the Lifeline Connect program. Plus, our own Tim Sinclair will be emceeing.

“Funding the Dream” will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and a silent auction will be held on the Lifeline Connect website. To register for the event (free of charge) visit http://www.lifelineconnect.org.

Lifeline is a one year residential program which provides a healthy and stable environment where men are able to focus on their recovery and receive the community support they need. The mission is to help men rebuild their lives spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially.

